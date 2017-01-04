Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday called on Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh to discuss new initiatives undertaken in the state.

Giving a detailed report of the recent initiatives undertaken in the state, Bedi made a specific mention of the progress made in the sanitation drive and anti-encroachment work initiated in the union territory.

Referring to Bedi's proposal for a space technology programme at Puducherry, Singh said he will convey to ISRO chairman, Professor AS Kiran Kumar for follow up and explore the possibilities.