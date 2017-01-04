  1. Home
  2. Cities

Kiran Bedi calls on Jitendra Singh to discuss Puducherry’s new initiatives

Kiran Bedi

(Photo: PIB)

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday called on Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh to discuss new initiatives undertaken in the state.

Giving a detailed report of the recent initiatives undertaken in the state, Bedi made a specific mention of the progress made in the sanitation drive and anti-encroachment work initiated in the union territory.

Referring to Bedi's proposal for a space technology programme at Puducherry, Singh said he will convey to ISRO chairman, Professor AS Kiran Kumar for follow up and explore the possibilities.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Have some politicians crossed the line by blaming the victims of Bengaluru molestation?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.