Kinpin of arms supplier gang held with 40 pistols

An inter-state gang of illegal arms suppliers has been busted with the arrest of its kingpin and his associate and 40 semi-automatic pistols they came to supply to local criminals in Delhi and adjoining areas have been seized, police said on Sunday.



Police said the accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar Saha, 34, a resident of Bihar and his associate, Sajid, 32, of Uttar Pradesh"s Meerut.



"They were arrested on a tip off near Ghazipur flyover (in east Delhi) on Saturday night when they were waiting for their contact to supply these 40 semi-automatic pistols. They came to Anand Vihar by train," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma.



"On questioning, both Saha and Sajid told interrogators that the gang was operating from last 11 years and had supplied more then 300-400 illegal weapons to various gangters and criminals of Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR)," he said.



Verma said that Saha had come in contact with Guddu, a illegal weapons supplier, in 2006 and started working with him. Later he set up his own gang and was supplying these weapons in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states.



"They used to supply weapons on different rates. They sold .32 pistol for Rs 20-25,000, .9 mm pistol for Rs 30,000 and so on," the officer added.

