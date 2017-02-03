Kim Gangte appointed as BJP Manipur Pradesh spokesperson

Former parliamentarian Kim Gangte has been appointed as the spokesperson of BJP Manipur Pradesh on Friday afternoon.

Gangte said, that she will not be contesting the elections adding she has been given the additional designation of in-charge of hill areas in the poll-bound state.

Gangte, the first woman parliamentarian of the Northeastern state, recently joined BJP after leaving Manipur Pradesh Trinamool Congress Committee.

The appointment of Gangte comes in the backdrop of the 3-month long economic blockade imposed by United Naga Council (UNC) along the lifeline of the state which has been protesting the creation of seven districts by bifurcating earlier districts in the Indian border state.

UNC recently announced its decision to picket government offices, if its president Gaidon Pamei and associate Stephen Lamkang are not released unconditionally, but gave its nod for attending the tripartite talks scheduled today in Delhi.

The two, along with Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Suresh Babu, Commissioner (IPR & Works) K Radhakar left Imphal on Thursday to attend the talks with the Centre in order to chart out a way to bring an end to the ongoing blockade and with the purpose to conduct free and fair elections in early March.