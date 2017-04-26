Khattar govt scheme for outstanding power bills

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced the launch of the Electricity Bill Surcharge Waiver Scheme 2017 in the state.

Under this scheme, consumers whose electricity bills are outstanding and who have not been able to avail the benefit of the earlier Surcharge Waiver Scheme, can pay their outstanding electricity bill without surcharge, either lump-sum or in six equal bi-monthly installments along with current bills.

Surcharge Waiver Scheme-2017 has been made applicable with immediate effect and it will remain in force till May 31, 2017. The scheme will be applicable to domestic and non-domestic consumers.

Under it, after payment of six bills in the first year, 40 per cent of the surcharge amount will be waived off, with the payment of another six bills in the second year, 30 per cent of the surcharge amount will be waived off and after payment of the bills in the third year, the remaining surcharge amount will also be waived off.

In the year 2016, the state government had come out with the Electricity Bill Surcharge Waiver Scheme to bring the defaulting consumers to the mainstream and the results had been encouraging.

However, because of the demonetization, large number of consumers were not able to join the scheme. It is on the demand of such consumers that the Surcharge Waiver Scheme has been launched again.