Khandu inspects new Arunachal Assembly building

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday inspected the new state Assembly building where he directed the officials to speed up the construction.



Khandu was accompanied by Speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok, UD Parliamentary Secretary Techi Kaso, Chief Secretary Shakuntala Gamlin among others.



"The chief minister inspected the Assembly hall which has a seating capacity of 90 with construction work almost in its final stage. Few finishing works and electrification are left," according to an official release.



Instructions were also given to speed up the construction work of the boundary wall, it said.



Officials assured Khandu that "600 labourers were engaged in the construction of the building and the entire work will be done in time. They expressed confidence that the new Assembly hall will be ready by the coming budget session in March."



A final decision in this regard will be taken after the final round of inspection which will be made on February 28 next.