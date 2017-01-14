Khandu expands ministry, inducts 3 ministers into his cabinet

To give Arunachal Pradesh a politically stable government, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday inducted three new ministers into his cabinet, sources said.

The new ministers are Alo Libang, Bamang Felix and Mahesh Chai.

While Alo Libang represents Tuting-Yingkiong constituency, Felix is the elected representative from Nyapin constituency and Mahesh Chai represents the Tezu constituency in the state.

Khandu, Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State (Home) Kiren Rijiju, State Assembly Speaker TN Thongdok and several other cabinet ministers, parliamentary secretaries, MLAs and senior state bureaucrats were present.

The Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) government formed the government on December 31, 2016 with 33 of the total 43 PPA legislators, including Khandu joining the BJP.