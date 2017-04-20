Khalsa college postpones annual exams amid stir

With no let up in sight in the ongoing students' protest on the campus, the Khalsa College management here was on Monday forced to postpone all its annual examinations of graduate, post-graduate, and M Phil classes of various subjects.

The decision will affect nearly 8,000 students of the college but the management blamed the agitation and the district and police administration for failing to provide congenial atmosphere to hold exams.



Talking to the media persons here, Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) chief Satayjit Singh Majithia said they were forced to take the step as the whole campus has been condoned off by the protesters with the staff having no access to the college records and offices.



He lamented that all the entry gates had been occupied by the protesting students and whole administration has come to a standstill.



"The exams which last for about a month were scheduled from May 1 and are postponed indefinitely and the new dates would be announced soon," Majithia said.



In the presence of his office bearers including honourary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, he blamed the political leaders for playing with the future of the students and aggravating the situation.



"The students seemed to have been briefed by the vested interests and they are not ready to talk to us," he said.



When asked about the students' demand to suspend Principal Mehal Singh, Registrar Devender Singh and HoD Agriculture Randeep Kaur, he said the demand has no substance as Harpreet Singh, the student whose alleged suicide triggered protests at the campus, was in the list of 164 students whose attendance was short as per the GNDU norms.



Harpreet Singh, a student of BSc (Agriculture) allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room last Wednesday. He was reportedly upset after being detained due to shortage of lectures.



Singh's death triggered protests by students who demanded the arrest of the college principal, registrar and head of agriculture department over the suicide.



Expressing grief over the student's death, Majithia said the loss of life was tragic but the stir was no answer to the problem as police is investigating the matter and culprit will face the law of land.



He said that agitating students have barred the entry to the other educational institutions on the campus including the Khalsa College for Women, Khalsa College of Pharmacy, Khalsa College of Nursing, Khalsa College Senior Secondary School, Khalsa College Senior Secondary School among others.



Chhina said that the academic atmosphere has been vitiated and the studies had been hampered in all the institutions.



So much that the examination schedule of all the institutions have been disturbed, he said adding that they have made repeated requests to the district administration and the police to ensure security and restoration of the academic life on the campus but despite almost a week now, all the gates of the campus are closed.