Kerala yet to reinstate Senkumar as state police chief

Three days after the Supreme Court ruled in T P Senkumar's favour, the Kerala government is yet to reinstate the IPS officer as the state police chief.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered the Kerala government to restore Senkumar as the Director General of Police after noting that his removal in May last year was "arbitrary".

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has held numerous meetings over the issue since then.

On Wednesday, Law Secretary P G Harindranath submitted a report that Senkumar should be appointed without further delay.

The Vijayan government removed Senkumar in 2016 after a public outcry over alleged mishandling of a temple fire tragedy and a murder case.

The chief minister will also have to find a new post for present DGP Loknath Behra, who replaced Senkumar.

Behra is also holding the additional charge of the Vigilance Department after its chief Jacob Thomas and was asked to proceed on leave in March.

Senkumar, meanwhile, has written to Chief Secretary Nalini Netto, saying that he should be allowed to rejoin duty.

Senkumar, who is set to retire on June 30, dispelled media speculation that he may go on leave after rejoining duty. Instead, he promised to work till the day he retires.