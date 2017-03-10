Kerala Assembly condemns soldiers' killing by Pakistan

The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the beheading of two Indian soldiers by the Pakistan military on the Line of Control (LoC) and described the act as "inhuman".



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who moved the resolution, said Pakistan's act was "brutal".



"The House unanimously condemns the Pakistan military's inhuman act against Indian soldiers. We share the grief of the bereaved families of jawans," he said.



Echoing the same sentiments, Opposition leader in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala said Pakistan was indulging in a "shadow war" against India and the beheading of soldiers was the latest proof of this.



"Pakistan is trying to increase tension across the border. We cannot accept these kind of attacks crossing LoC.



The cruel face of the Pakistan army was exposed through the mutilation of Indian jawans' bodies," he said.



Under cover of heavy mortar fire, Pakistani special forces team had sneaked 250 metres across the LoC into the Poonch sector and beheaded two Indian security personnel on May 1.