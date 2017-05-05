Kejriwal to speak on allegations in special Assembly session

The Delhi Assembly will hold a special session on Tuesday afternoon where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to speak for the first time after being accused by sacked Minister Kapil Mishra of taking Rs.2 crore cash from a cabinet colleague, a charge denied by the AAP.



The session is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and lots of fireworks are expected on the floor of the 70-member House as Mishra and Kejriwal may come face-to-face for the first time since the allegation was made on Sunday.



The BJP is expected to corner the ruling AAP during the one-day session over Mishra's charges. The AAP is also likely to raise the issue of alleged EVM manipulations in Delhi civic body polls.



Kejriwal has not spoken about the charges made by Mishra. But on Monday night he tweeted that truth will prevail.



"The truth will emerge victorious. It will begin from the special Delhi Assembly session tomorrow (Tuesday)," the Chief Minister wrote.



Mishra has questioned Kejriwal's integrity and accused him of taking Rs 2 crore in cash from Health Minister Satyendar Jain, of shielding people linked to a 2012 water tanker scam and being party to a land deal that benefited his relative.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has denied the charges.



Jain, rejecting Mishra's allegations, said on Monday that "no deal took place" between him and Kejriwal and the sacked Minister was just making an "attempt to defame the AAP".



"He (Mishra) says Kejriwal's brother-in-law was to get the favour from a deal. It is shameful and disgusting. The person (brother-in-law) who has died, he is making allegation about a man who is dead," Jain said.



Mishra was on Monday night suspended from the party's primary membership.

