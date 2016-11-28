  1. Home
Kejriwal slams Modi for 'vendetta politics'

    IANS | New Delhi

    January 4, 2017 | 12:19 PM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (L) (PHOTO: SNS)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the arrest of two Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs and termed it "vendetta politics".

"This is vendetta politics of Modiji. His message is -- 'agar kisi ne notbandi ke khilaaf bola to chhodenge nahi' (If anyone speaks against note-ban, they won't be spared). Really deplorable," Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal's comments came in response to senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai's tweet that said: "When TMC was backing NDA on GST (Goods and Services Tax), (we) didn't hear a word on chit fund cases; now TMC takes on Centre on demonetisation, two MPs arrested!"

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was on Tuesday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Rose Valley Chit Fund scam.

Investigating the ponzi scheme scam, the agency earlier arrested another TMC MP, Tapas Paul, on December 30, for his alleged involvement in the case.

