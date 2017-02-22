Following reports of a State Bank of India ATM in Delhi dispensing Rs.2000 fake notes on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.

The incident allegedly happened at Sangam Vihar in South Delhi.

"A Prime Minister who can't even print notes properly; how can he run the country? He has reduced the whole nation into a laughing stock," the Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted.

According to some media reports, the fake 2000 rupee notes have a 'PK' logo instead of Reserve Bank of India’s seal. It is read ‘Children Bank of India’ in place of Reserve Bank of India. The notes are guaranteed by ‘Children’s Government’ in place of the Government of India.