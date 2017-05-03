Kejriwal, Sisodia hand in glove with RSS: Ajay Maken

Amid the AAP's raging internal crisis, the Congress on Wednesday alleged that the party is the "B- team of the BJP" and its top leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, were "hand in glove" with the RSS.



The Congress' Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken also alleged that the BJP supported Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement out of which the AAP was born to "wean away" the traditional voter base of his party.



In a raging crisis involving senior AAP leaders, party MLA Amantullah Khan accused senior leader Kumar Vishwas of having connections with the RSS. Following this, Vishwas accused Khan of being a "mask" and acting at the behest of a "coterie" surrounding Kejriwal.



After the emotional outburst, Vishwas had threatened to quit the party.



Khan was today suspended from the party and a committee has been formed to probe his comments against the former. The suspension is seen as a compromise after Vishwas had threatened to quit the party.



"Not just Kumar Vishwas, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia too are hand in glove with the RSS. The Aam Aadmi Party is the B-team of the BJP that always attempts to divide the traditional voter base of Congress," Maken said.



Ahead of the recent Assembly elections in Punjab, the AAP had promised to make a Dalit the deputy chief minister, while in Goa, they named a Christian as the party's chief ministerial candidate to "wean away" the traditional voter base of the Congress, Maken alleged.



"They always attempt to cut the traditional voter base of the Congress and extend electoral benefit to the BJP by such moves," he said.



The Delhi Congress chief, however, expressed satisfaction over the party's increased vote share in the recent MCD polls and claimed that the traditional voters are coming back to it.



"Our vote share was 9 per cent in the Delhi Assembly election in 2015 which has gone up to 22 per cent in the MCD polls, indicating that the traditional voters are coming back to us," Maken said.