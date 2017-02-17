Kejriwal not serious about people of Delhi: Congress

The Congress on Friday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after nine students of a government school fell ill as a dead rat was found in the midday meal and alleged that the AAP leader has no time to look after the people of the city.



"The Chief Minister has not visited his office in the last four months. He was so busy that he didn't feel the importance of releasing the report card of his government here," Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said while releasing a paper on the AAP's alleged mis-governance here.



"What do you expect from the government which is not serious for its people," Maken said.



The Congress leader's remarks came following the students on Thursday falling ill after a dead rodent was found in the midday meal served at a government school in south Delhi's Deoli area.



The rodent was found at the Government Boys Senior Secondary School.



"The government must order a probe on how such a lapse happened," Maken said.



According to Maken, it was not the first incident. "In a similar incident 10 days ago, over a dozen students fell ill after they were given deworming capsules."