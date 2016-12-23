Kejriwal, Sisodia meet Najeeb Jung

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met Lt Governor Najeeb Jung here on Friday and tried to end the political fight. In a surprise move, Jung resigned from his post on Thursday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, who was locked in a running battle with Jung for a long time, told reporters that the two met over breakfast.

Kejriwal, who had expressed his "surprise" at the sudden move, said Jung had not given him any new details for his decision.

"He told me that he is resigning due to his personal reasons," Kejriwal said after the meeting.

Jung became the Lt Governor on July 9, 2013 when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

The Narendra Modi government retained him even as it replaced most governors in the states.

Jung, also a former vice chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, is a former IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre.