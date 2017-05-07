'Kejriwal has no moral right to be Delhi CM, must resign immediately'

The BJP on Sunday demanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation after sacked minister Kapil Mishra alleged he took Rs.2 crore in cash from Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

"Kejriwal has no moral right to hold the post of Chief Minister. He must resign immediately," Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said.

"I have said a number of times that Kejriwal is directly involved in corruption. Mishra's allegations have proved our point," Tiwari said.



The BJP leader said a case must be filed on the basis of the allegations made by Mishra, who was sacked from the Delhi government on Saturday night.



Mishra on Sunday alleged that he saw Kejriwal take Rs.2 crore from Jain at his residence.