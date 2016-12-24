Kejriwal fields Jarnail Singh against Prakash Badal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced Delhi AAP legislator Jarnail Singh would contest against Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.



Kejriwal, also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, was addressing a public rally in Badal's constituency Lambi.



"We have to defeat the Badals. That's why I propose the name of our lion, Jarnail Singh, to fight against Prakash Singh Badal," Kejriwal said to loud applause by the public.



Jarnail Singh currently represents Delhi's Rajouri Garden constituency.



Reacting to Jarnail's nomination, Punjab Congress Chief Captain Amrinder Singh said in a tweet that the move reeked of an "underhand deal" with AAP colluding with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to ensure Badal's victory.



Kejriwal responded by asking the Congress leader if he will fight against the Badals, Bikram Singh Majithia or from a "safe seat".