Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday donated Rs.50,000 to Irom Sharmila's party Peoples Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRAJA) and also urged the people to donate generously and support her.



"Please donate generously to Irom Sharmila," Kejriwal tweeted.



"I am donating Rs 50,000 as my small contribution to her (Irom Sharmila) and appeal to everyone to support her," he said in another tweet.



Sharmila had last year ended a 16-year fast in protest against alleged army atrocities in Manipur and had said that she would contest elections to continue her movement politically.