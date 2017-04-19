Kejriwal congratulates BJP, assures support for 'betterment of Delhi'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the BJP for its victory in the civic polls and assured his party's support for Delhi's betterment.

"I congratulate (the) BJP on their victory in all three MCDs (municipal corporations of Delhi). My government looks forward to working with the MCDs for the betterment of Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set to sweep all three - east, south and north Delhi - civic corporations. It had so far won 143 seats and was leading in 31 seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party was a distant second having won 35 seats and leading in 16, while the Congress had won only 22 seats and was leading in 4.