Kejriwal asked to appear before court in DDCA case on March 21

While summoning Kejriwal, the magistrate had said it was prima facie clear from records that he made the defamatory imputation with a knowledge that it may harm the reputation of DDCA and its officials.

The court had also noted that the statement was broadcast not only on news channel, but also widely published in all national dailies and Internet.

The allegation against Azad was that he endorsed the defamatory allegations made by Kejriwal and claimed he had raised a similar issue in 2007.

The court had on January 28 reserved its order on the plea after hearing arguments of the complainant's counsel on pre-summoning evidence.

The plea alleged that Kejriwal had made "scandalous" remarks against DDCA on television due to which the cricketing body and Chauhan have suffered irreparable loss in the eyes of the public. It has claimed Kejriwal's "false" statements were immediately endorsed and repeated by Azad.

The court had earlier recorded Chauhan's statement during pre-summoning evidence in which he said his image as well as that of DDCA's had been sullied in the eyes of the public.