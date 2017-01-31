Kejriwal appeals ECI for FIR against Cong, BJP leaders

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday registered his protest with the Election Commission of India (ECI) for ordering Goa Government to register FIR against him and sparing the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who have made the same comments for which he is being targeted.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner of India, Kejriwal stated that in EC has shown so much urgency and energy in his case that even the Delhi court orders of 2016 were ignored in which court had dismissed the demand for FIR in similar case. Delhi CM brought the notice of EC similar media reports from Punjab Goa where Congress and BJP leaders have asked voters to accept the bribe money but for them.

Kejriwal told EC on Sunday, PPCC president Capt Amarinder Singh during n election meeting in Lambi told the voters to accept money. He told the people to take money, if anybody gives them bu vote for the Congress. In second case BJP leader and Union Defense Minister Manohar Parikar who is also former CM of Goa said in his election meetings that he could understand some parties give up to Rs 500 to come to their elections meetings. We have no objection in it but keep in mind when you are voting press the button of Lotus(BJP election symbol).

Kejriwal appealed to EC for registering FIRs against Congress and BJP leaders with same urgency and energy which was shown in his case. He hoped that EC will soon seek permission from the PMO for registration of FIR’s against these leaders.