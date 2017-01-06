Kedarnath reconstruction team files case against RTI activists

A sensational case of extortion by dubious Right to Information (RTI) activists have come to light in Uttarakhand.

The activist used RTI to obtain information about expenses made by Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM)- a agency involved in reconstruction work in flash-flood hit Kedarnath- and later started for asking money to settle issue.

NIM has filed a police complain against the fake RTI activists with Uttarkashi Police.

Acting on the complain the police has started investigation against four persons from Dehradun. NIM has produced video and audio of the RTI activists demanding money as evidence in support of their case.

Uttarkashi police has registered a case against Sumit Rawat, Sadanand Sati, Sunil Bodai and Digvijay Bisht of Dehradun under section 384 and 385 of IPC. Uttarkashi Police said that they have started investigation in the case.

NIM’s registrar G S Bisht said, “If the RTI applicants were not satisfied with the information provided, they should have approached the Uttarakhand State Information Commission. But, they started demanding money and we recorded their conversation (audio/video). It is rather sad that when no agency was willing to do work in disaster hit Kedarnath, NIM went there and some people have started asking for extortion from us.”