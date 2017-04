Two days after visuals of Kashmiri school girls pelting stone on the army went viral, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested separatist leader Asiya Andrabi under the Public Safety Act.

Accused of inciting women in the valley to attack security forces, Andrabi was arrested early morning from her residence, sources said.

She is alleged to be responsible for many protests against the police and army which involved stone-pelting and disruption of normal life.

(With inputs from agencies)