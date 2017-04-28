Kashmiri Pandits throng Zeashta Devi shrine

Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits from various parts of the country thronged the shrine of Mata Zeashta Devi in Srinagar for the annual 'maha yagya' for peace and normalcy in Kashmir.

Set amidst a cross-section of Shankaracharya mountain and Zabarvan hills overlooking the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar, the shrine of Mata Zeashta Devi has become a "transit home" to the displaced Kashmiri Pandits visiting the Valley in summers.

The maha yagya was solemnised by Zeashta Devi Prabandhak Committee (ZDPC) at the shrine amid chanting of prayers.

"We did not expect such a huge number of people at the shrine this year given the situation in Kashmir. But over 300 Kashmiri Pandits from various parts of the country visited the shrine to pay their obeisance," ZDPC president B B Bhat said.