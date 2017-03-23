A Kashmiri man getting his mother treated at the PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh got a rude shock when a doctor at the prominent hospital called him a “stone pelter”, sources said on Monday.

"You throw stones at our security forces and then come here for treatment," was the unidentified doctor's response to Javaid Ahmad Malik, whose mother is undergoing treatment for internal carotid artery aneurysm at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here.

Malik, brought his mother, Nasreena to the neurosurgery department at the PGIMER and approached the doctor with the reports.

"He was fine until he saw the prescription card of hospitals in Kashmir... He threw them away," Malik alleged, adding that he did not know the name of the doctor.

Meanwhile, the authorities at the PGIMER have ordered a probe into the alleged misbehaviour of the doctor.

"We have sought a report from the head of department. If the doctor is found guilty, action will be taken against him," PGIMER director Jagat Ram said.

