Kashmir Valley temperature drops below freezing point

Night temperatures throughout the Kashmir Valley dropped notches below the freezing point on Saturday, weather officials said.



Weather is expected to remain dry during the next 48 hours in the state.



"In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 16.9 while Kargil recorded minus 16.2 as the minimum temperatures on Saturday," a Met Department official said.



"Due to clear night sky, the night temperatures dropped in the valley whereas in Jammu, it remained comfortably above the freezing point."



Gulmarg in the valley recorded minus 9.6 and Pahalgam was minus 7.8.



Jammu city recorded 9.7 as the minimum temperature.



"The minimum in Katra was 8.3, Batote 4.5, Bannihal 0.6 and minus 0.4 in Bhaderwah town," the official added.