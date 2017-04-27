Kashmir separatist leader Asiya detained under PSA

Pro-Pakistan separatist leader Asiya Andrabi was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) from her residence in Srinagar late last night. She has been inciting the girls in the valley to pelt stones at the security forces, according to sources.

In a midnight swoop, a heavy contingent of police arrested her at her residence in Soura, in the outskirts of Srinagar.

Asiya, who is the founder of the Dukhtran-e-Millat (DeM), is known for spitting venom against India and holding pro-Pakistan rallies in the valley.

She is considered close to Hafiz Sayeed who while sitting in Pakistan was considered as engineer of terrorism in India. She addressed a rally of Hafiz telephonically in 2015 and spoke against India.

Her husband Ashiq Hussain Faktoo, who is also a militant leader of the Hizbul Mujahideen, is in jail for the past few years.

Asiya is considered one of the Kashmir based icons for the Pakistan-backed terrorists and has been issuing diktats to Kashmiri girls.

She was arrested in 2015 for waving Pakistani flag and slaughtering a cow of which the video went viral.