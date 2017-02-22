Kashmir court suspends separatist Masrat Alam's bail

A court in the Kashmir valley on Wednesday suspended the bail order of hardliner separatist leader Masrat Alam.

Lodged in Sumbal police station in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, Alam was granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Bandipora recently.

But the state government contested the move in the District and Sessions Court of Bandipora, which ordered that the bail given to Alam would remain suspended till February 27.

Seen as the perpetrator of 2010 summer unrest in the valley, Alam was arrested in July 2010 and has since been kept under detention by the authorities.

Over 120 people were killed in the 2010 unrest in bloody clashes between protesters and the security forces.