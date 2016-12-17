Karunanidhi discharged from hospital

DMK President M Karunanidhi was discharged from Kauvery Hospital on Friday and has returned to his home.



In a statement, the hospital said Karunanidhi was discharged on Friday after recovering well from breathing difficulty due to throat and lung infection.



However, the doctors have advised Karunanidhi complete rest and restricted visitors.



"As he needs tracheostomy tube for few more weeks, medical and nursing care will continue to be provided at his home by Kauvery Hospital," the statement added.



Karunanidhi, 92, was admitted to Kauvery Hospital on Thursday night due to breathing difficulty as well as throat and lung infection, the hospital said.



He underwent a tracheotomy to optimise his breathing.



"He is stable, on antibiotics and is being treated by a team of doctors," the hospital said.



Karunanidhi's second spell of hospitalisation this month comes after a short interval.



It was on December 7 that Karunanidhi was discharged from the hospital after being admitted on December 1.

