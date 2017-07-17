Karnataka shunts out police officer Roopa for jail expose

The Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government on Monday transferred controversial Indian Police Service officer D. Roopa days after she exposed the rampant corruption and massive irregularities in the Bengaluru Central Jail, said an official order.



"D. Roopa, IPS (Karnataka 2000 batch), Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police, is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Commissioner for Traffic and Road Safety in place of A.S.N. Murthy, IPS, transferred," said the order issued by the state Department of Personnel here.



The government also transferred four other senior IPS officers along with Roopa.