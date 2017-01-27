Karnataka AIADMK backs Kambala, wants ban on PETA

AIADMK Karnataka unit workers staged a protest here on Friday, demanding lifting of the ban on Kambala, a traditional buffalo race held in the state's coastal region, and demanded a ban on PETA, which has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court to restrain the sport.

AIADMK activists and leaders took out processions raising slogans against the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and demanded that the Siddaramaiah government bring in an ordinance at the earliest to clear the decks to conduct Kambala.

"Our chief minister should take the cue from the success story of Tamil Nadu with regard to jallikattu. He should immediately bring in an ordinance to conduct Kambala in the Dakshina Kannada region," AIADMK Karnataka secretary V Pugazhendi said.

"The protesters also raised slogans like "Kambala ke bembala...beku beku Kambala beku (we support and want Kambala)" and "Odisi Odisi PETA odisi (chase away PETA)".

"PETA is a foreign-controlled organisation and hardly understands the religious and cultural sentiments of Indians, whether they are Tamils or Kannadigas. They are needlessly provoking the sentiments of the people. PETA should be banned," said Pugazhendi.

AIADMK chief V Sasikala had also demanded a ban on PETA with regard to jallikattu, he added.

Pugazhendi said, "If need be, AIADMK workers and leaders will also go to Mangaluru to extend our support to the protesters there."

In November 2016, the Karnataka High Court had passed an interim order restraining holding of Kambala.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for January 30.