Kapil Mishra warns of 'new drama' by AAP for distraction

On the fourth day of his hunger strike, sacked minister Kapil Mishra on Saturday warned that the AAP will resort to "new drama" to distract attention from the "foreign trips controversy".

"Fourth day of satyagraha - What new drama will be done to distract attention from the question of foreign trips," Mishra asked in a tweet.

He said: "Thief is demanding to hand over all the evidences to him. Then he would prove himself innocent by becoming a judge, a lawyer and a witness."

Mishra also tweeted a photo of Mahabharata for Arvind Kejriwal and said: "For all your tricks and traps of lies, I have only this for you in response."

The scene of Mahabharata shows Lord Krishna rushing towards Bhishma with a chariot wheel (as Arjuna tries to stop him), despite promising that he would not take up arms in the Kurukshetra War.

Bhishma had brought Krishna to this state of rage in keeping with his (Bhishma's) promise that he would kill in numbers so huge and innumerable that Krishna would lose his cool and take up arms.

Krishna's action came as his protege Arjun did not put up a very active resistance (against the Kauravas) leading to huge casualties.

The Mahabharata is an epic narrative of the Kurukshetra War and the fates of the Kaurava and the Pandava princes. It casts the good against the evil in a tale full of tricks, traps, betrayals on one side and faith, honesty and brotherhood on the other.

The suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader has been on hunger strike since Wednesday at his official residence, demanding that Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal reveal the source of funding of the foreign trips of five AAP leaders - Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Satyendar Jain, Raghav Chadhha and Durgesh Pathak - in the last two years.

Mishra was removed as a Delhi minister and later suspended from the AAP after he levelled corruption charges against Kejriwal.

