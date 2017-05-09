Kapil Mishra to file FIR against 'Guru' Kejriwal

A day after submitting evidence to ACB against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ousted AAP leader Kapil Mishra on Tuesday said he is going to CBI and lodge an FIR against his 'guru'.

Reading out a letter on Tuesday morning, Mishra said, "I am writing this open letter to Arvind Kejriwal. I want to start by saying that I will be going to the CBI today. Kejriwal ji, you know the deals that I am not talking about. I know everything that is happening; I will tell the CBI everything."

"The people of Delhi want to speak out. I know it. I have known you Kejriwal ji for 15 years but everything will be clear in the investigation. Satyendar Jain is very rich, he can go to court. I do not even have the money to hire a lawyer," Mishra said.

While reading out the letter, Mishra challenged the AAP chief to enter the electoral contest against him.

"You are trying to remove me from the assembly, I challenge you to contest the elections against me, from any seat. Let's fight the election from Karawal Nagar seat or even your New Delhi seat. If you believe that the people side with you, then I am ready to resign."

Sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra has in the past three days plunged the Aam Aadmi Party government into a crisis by alleging that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had accepted Rs 2 crore from Minister Satyendar Jain in his presence.

(With inputs from agencies)