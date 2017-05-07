Ousted Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday shared all the evidences regarding water tanker scam case with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and said he is going to meet CBI officials regarding Rs. 2 crore bribe.

"I have shared all the relevant documents, evidences with the ACB officials and now I am going to meet CBI officials regarding Rs.2 crore bribe," Mishra said.

"After being a complainant in the case, now I am also a witness. Those corrupt in the scam will go to the jail," he added.

He said that there was an attempt to save Sheila Dikshit in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tanker scam and when he raised his voice against it he was removed from the ministry.

"There was an attempt to save Sheila Dikshit in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tanker scam ," Mishra said, adding, "When I raised my voice against the DJB scam, I was removed from the ministry."

The sacked minister on Sunday had alleged that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had accepted Rs.2 crore as bribe from Satyendar Jain at his residence.

(With inputs from agencies)