Kapil Mishra removed from Delhi cabinet

In a sudden move, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday divested Kapil Mishra of his Water and Tourism and Culture portfolios, and is to induct AAP legislators Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gehlot in the cabinet.

Gehlot, MLA from Najafgarh, and Gautam, MLA from Seema Puri, will be the two new faces to join the cabinet, a government source told IANS.

"Since the situation of water supply was found not to be good during the municipal elections, and several MLAs also spoke about the same problem in their constituencies, so Kapil Mishra was removed from the post," the source added.

Kejriwal conveyed his mind about the reshuffle when he retweeted a tweet from one his followers.

"Big breaking from Delhi government, Kapil Mishra out of Kejriwal cabinet. Kailash Gehlot and Rajendra Gautam will be New Ministers," journalist Vikrant Yadav said in a tweet. Kejriwal immediately retweeted the post giving clear indications that the changes in his ministerial team were afoot.