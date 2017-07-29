Kapil Mishra defaming me: Satyendar Jain to court

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday submitted in a court here that the dismissed minister Kapil Mishra and a BJP legislator had defamed him by allegedly levelling graft charges against him.

The minister, who appeared before Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tandon, recorded pre-summoning evidence in support of his separate complaints against Mishra and BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Thereafter, his advocate Gautam Dhamija, said that he did not want to examine any other witness in support of these complaints.

Next hearing on the matter has been fixed for August 23.

Jain alleged that Mishra had used the media to make defamatory statements against him. He further deposed that Mishra had also used his official Twitter handle to defame him.

According to his submission, Sirsa had alleged that the minister was circulating illegitimate money within the party. Jain also charged a media house with carrying “libellous and slanderous statements” made by Sirsa.