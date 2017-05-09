Kapil Mishra begins hunger strike, gets life threats

Ousted AAP leader Kapil Mishra on Wednesday began hunger strike, demanding clarification on details of international travel expenses of some senior AAP leaders and said he is not afraid of any death threat from anyone.

"Sitting on a 'Satyagraha' till I get a clarification on details of international travel expenses of some senior AAP leaders," Mishra said.

He also alleged that he has been getting life threats.

"I have been getting life threats, got a threat also from an international number. But I am not afraid of anything," he added.

On Tuesday, the former Delhi water minister had submitted three complaints to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), charging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and minister Satyendar Jain with corruption and other irregularities.

The CBI had said it was "examining and verifying" the allegations.

"The agency had received three complaints from Mishra in which he levelled charges of bribery and other irregularities against functionaries of Delhi Government," CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur was quoted as saying by a news agency.

The Karawal Nagar MLA was on Monday suspended from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party.

