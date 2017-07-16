Kanwar yatra: Ghaziabad schools closed for four days from Tuesday

All the private and government schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed from July 18 to July 21 in view of the heavy influx of kanwarias, it was announced on Sunday.



District Magistrate Ministhy S. Nair has ordered the closure as students would face problems in going or coming from schools due to traffic diversions on major roads while National Highway 58 has been closed to vehicles as the kanwarias (Shiva devotees) returning from Haridwar with Ganga water to pour over the Shivling at Dudheswar Nath temple, said District Information Officer R.B. Singh.