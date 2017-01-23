Kalimpong soon to be new district: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that Kalimpong, the hill station that falls under Darjeeling district, will soon become a separate district itself.

She said Mirik in the same district will be upgraded to a sub-division, while an educational hub will be built in the other hill station Kurseong.

"An education hub is coming up in Kurseong. Kalimpong will soon become a district. Mirik will become a sub-division," Banerjee said at the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Darjeeling.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, who announced the formation of three more developmental boards in the hills on Sunday, said Rs.10 crore have been allotted in this regard.

"We have formed three new development boards for the Hills and allotted Rs.10 crore for them. We have allotted almost Rs.300 crore to the various development boards," she added.