Jor Bagh Metro station showcases Mughal era sites

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday inaugurated an exhibition showcasing a collection of unique photographs and information of the heritage sites around the Jor Bagh Metro Station.

Bagh-e-Jud is being organised in association with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach) inside Jor Bagh Metro station and has a special focus on the Mughal era with an aim to draw an interest from the common people.

"It is a collection of unique photographs depicting the prolific and eventful history of the latter Mughal era," a statement from the transporter said.

Apart from showing the rich heritage of the glorious era, the exhibition will emphasise on "the significance of the Lodhi Road area which was a part of the estate of the Nawabs of Awadh throughout the later Mughal era".

The exhibition also displays the detailed information on the Nawabs of Awadh, the second of whom -- Safdarjung -- is laid to rest in a magnificent tomb at the junction of the Lodhi road.

This is the second exhibition curated by Intach for Delhi Metro, using Metro premises. The other exhibition is in the Green Park Metro Station.