Jolt to Opposition unity, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday said the decision of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party was a big jolt to Opposition unity in the country.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the turn of events in Bihar in the last 24 hours have proved that the BJP “can go to any extent to be in power”.

“BJP's greed for power has crossed all limits. Our party has been continuously raising this issue. What happened in Bihar was a repetition of what BJP did in Uttaranchal, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Manipur,” Singh said.

He said, “The manner in which the BJP has managed to topple the elected government in Bihar is a serious indicator that no matter for which political party you vote for, it will be the BJP who will form the government at the end.”

Singh said the political events in Bihar should serve an eye-opener for all Opposition parties to see the dangerous ploy adopted by the BJP.

“I think all the non-BJP states are in danger. AAP leaders are already getting targeted. Every day CBI raids our offices and homes. They (BJP) are trying their best to pull us down,” Singh said.

Training his guns towards Nitish Kumar, the AAP leader said if he ended the alliance with (Rashtriya Janata Dal) RJD on corruption, “then how come he has joined hands with the BJP whose leaders are involved in big scams”.