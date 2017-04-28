Jobless man kills mother in Delhi

An unemployed man, unable to fend for his elderly mother, strangled her at his residence in west Delhi, police said on Friday.

Police said the crime came to light around 10 a.m. on Tuesday when the accused Laxman Kumar Naidu, 48, made a call to the Police Control Room that he had killed his 78-year-old mother. He was arrested.

The accused, living in Mohan Nagar at Sagarpur, is suffering from depression and has been unemployed for the last couple of months, Deputy Commissioner of Police Surender Kumar said.

He strangled his mother Laxmi Naidu when she was sleeping, Kumar added.