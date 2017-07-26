JNUSU president denied admission for next semester

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Mohit Kumar Pandey, who has not been admitted for the next semester allegedly due to non-payment of a fine, has accused the university administration of trying to throw some students out. He alleged Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar was acting in a “highhanded” manner against those who dissent.

“From last year the JNU administration has been trying to crush dissent in the campus. Even recent remarks of ‘capturing JNU’ and ‘fighting war on JNU’ were in the same context. Imposing fines on students, setting up enquiries against them and stopping their academic work is the only method through which they can do this,” said Pandey.

The JNUSU president said half a dozen students including him were denied registration for the next semester. Pandey is pursuing his Ph.D. from the Centre for Media Studies, School of Social Sciences, JNU.

He has led popular movements of JNU targeted against the alleged “anti-student” policies of the Union government and was thus purportedly targeted by the JNU administration. Pandey has been slapped with a Rs 20,000 fine by the JNU administration for illegally confining the Vice-Chancellor within the administrative block in the Najeeb disappearance case. The JNUSU president and some others have, however, refused to pay the fine.

The JNU administration has been very firm that registrations for the next semester will not be done in case of any pending dues. “If any kind of payment is due and is not cleared then registrations for next semester will not happen. Fine is also a kind of due,” said Pramod Kumar , Registrar of JNU. He denied that the administration was acting in vengeance.