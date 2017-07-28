JNUSU-administration tussle intensifies

A meeting between the JNU students union representatives and the varsity administration to discuss student-related issues failed to take place on Friday over the latter’s refusal to allow the JNUSU president Mohit Pande to join the deliberations.

The tussle between the JNU administration and the Left dominated students’ union has been a prolonged one.

According to many academicians, Friday’s incident puts a question mark on the manner in which a varsity functions and over the process of inclusive and democratic decision-making. “Students union president is not someone who just walks in and acquires the position. He is the representative of the voices of thousands of students and ignoring him amounts to ignoring them,” said a JNU student.

However, the administration had its own clarification. It said since only three out of four JNUSU office-bearers are registered students of JNU, invitations can only be given to them. The JNUSU president has been denied registration in the next semester due to non-payment of fine imposed upon him for illegally confining the Vice-Chancellor within the official building during a protest over the missing varsity student, Najeeb.

The varsity administration also maintained that Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar waited for more than 40 minutes but none of the invited members turned up. According to the administration, JNUSU refused to participate in the discussion as the union president was not invited. Mohit alleged that his name was deliberately omitted and the guards misbehaved with him and others.