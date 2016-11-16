JNU sedition case: Four students quizzed by Delhi Police

Four students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were on Friday quizzed by the Delhi Police in the 2016 sedition case involving former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

The students included Shehla Rashid, Mohit Pandey, Chintu Kumari and Kaushik Raj. Their statements were recorded before the Special Cell officer at the administrative block of the University.

The probe by the Delhi Police Special Cell relates to the anti-India slogans raised on the JNU campus in February last year.

The students who appeared were among the 30 JNU students who have been asked to join the probe after police scanned a video footage of February 9, 2016, on the JNU campus.

Their statements will play a major role in police investigation to establish charges against (JNUSU President) Kanhaiya Kumar, Omar Khalid and Anirban Bhattachaya and others for sedition.

The case was transferred to the Special Cell in March 2016.

Khalid, Anirban and Kanhaiya are accused of raising anti-India slogans on the campus at a meeting organised on February 9 last year in memory of 2001 Indian Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

(With inputs from agencies)