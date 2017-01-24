JNU proctor resigns over 'differences with VC'

A senior official of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who was incharge of the committee that inquired into the incident of beating of a student inside the campus, resigned from his post on Tuesday.



AP Dimri, the Proctor of the central university, tendered his resignation allegedly due to differences with the Vice-Chancellor over the outcome of the inquiry.



"We knew of the differences between the Proctor and the VC for quite sometime over the punishment of guilty students. The Proctor suggested punishment to nine students for beating Najeeb Ahmed and served notices to them. But at the end the, matter was rounded off with only an order to change their hostels," Rama Naga, former Joint Secretary, JNU Students Union, said.



"The Proctor was under pressure from the administration to be soft on the students, while the former wanted proper action against them," he added.



However, when contacted, Dimri refused to reveal the reasons for resignation.



A first year M.Sc. student Najeeb Ahmed was beaten up by at least nine students -- who were named in the proctorial inquiry report -- on the night of October 14 last year at his hostel inside the campus.



Ahmed has been missing ever since.