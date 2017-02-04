JNU admissions: 3-tier policy put in place, JNUSU cries foul

The tension between Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration and JNU Student's Union (JNUSU) on the issue of new M.Phil/Ph.D entrance policy got further intensified after administration introduced three tier entrance test consisting of a objective type qualifying test where all students need to get 50 percent for moving on to the next stages.

The student community termed it as nothing short of 'mockery' on the face of 'undeterred' and 'continuous' struggle by the students against the new rules.

In December JNU administration altered the 'age-old' entrance criterion and introduced new policy giving absolute weightage to viva-voce while making written only qualifying. Students particularly from the backward community were the first who protested against it, followed by right wing ABVP and left dominated JNUSU in fray.

After the continuous hunger strike by students in pursuance of their cause, the JNU administration allegedly 'conceded' to their demands in standing committee meeting and reportedly accepted to introduce the 80:20 criteria, though no written assurance was issued.

However, the press release issued by administration took students by surprise as it makes provisions of introducing three tier entrance test consisting of a objective type qualifying test where all students need to get 50 percent for moving on to next stages.

The subsequent stages would be of descriptive type written test and viva voce having weightage of 80 and 20 respectively. Students alleged that the JNU administration has played very 'cleverly' around the issue and its assurance is merely an 'eye-wash' for student community. JNUSU alleged that administration has manipulated the minutes of standing committee in haste to implement UGC Gazette Notification thus ignoring the concerns raised by student community. JNUSU alleged that troika of JNU-MHRDUGC are going against the constitutional mandate of OBC expansion.

The JNUSU is on indefinite hunger strike against the new entrance policy, since last 4 days,demanding the revocation of UGC Gazette notification, 2016. JNUSU said that the intentions of JNU administration were to bar the students from marginalised community from entering the varsity.

JNUSU president Mohit Pandey said that underprivileged section would be filtered out at the very first stage itself if the present policy was followed as it would make it almost impossible for them to qualify. However,the administration told that it had framed the rules only after prolonged deliberations in the presence of the JNUSU representatives.

JNU's shocking press release came a day after JNUSU submitted a memorandum to Union HRD minister demanding the revocation of UGC Gazette notification of 5 May, 2016 taking 'leverage' of which JNU claims to alter its admission criteria making it almost 'inaccessible' for Dalit and backward student community to enter JNU.