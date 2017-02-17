Jharkhand govt signs 209 MoUs at Global Investors’ Summit

The Raghubar Das government in Jharkhand on Friday signed a total of 209 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various companies as the curtains fell on the two-day Global Investors’ Summit widely publicised as “Momentum Jharkhand”.

The signing of MoU which will bring a proposed investments of Rs 3,03,987 crore to the state is also set to open floodgates of employments for the youths who migrate to other states in search of livelihood.

Of the total investment proposals, a maximum of 121 came for the department of industries, mines and geology. The department of IT and e-governance remained the second most preference of the investors with altogether 30 proposals coming to this sector.

The other departments which attracted the attention of investors include urban development & housing, higher & technical education, energy, arts, culture, sports & youth affairs and health, medical education and family welfare.

Authorities claimed the forthcoming investments would be providing a direct employment to more than two lacks people, apart from creating indirect employment for another around four lakh people.

One of the key highlights of the day was the signing of the MoU between Jharkhand and Institute of Technical Education, Singapore for skill development, repots said. Likewise, a delegation of China Trade Forum reportedly expressed their willingness to set up a plant for manufacturing POS machines.

Speaking on this occasion, Union minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge) Rajiv Pratap Rudy described Jharkhand having huge investment potentials and announced to set up India International Skill Centre in the state.

The proposed centre will come up in an area of 23 acre. He added the Union government was working hard to set up motor driving school of international standard in the state.

He described the state government’s move of hosting the global investors summit a very significant move would give a new push to the state’s growth. “It’s very good to see that today Jharkhand is attracting the attention of the world,” the minister remarked.

Jharkhand carved out of Bihar in November 2000, is one of the most competitive and investment-ready state in the country. While the state’s unparalleled reserve of mineral resources and established industries makes it a key contributor to the ‘Make In India’ mission, the services sector too has kept up the pace.

The latter’s contribution to the GSDP of Jharkhand has grown from 33 per cent in 2004-05 to about 49 percent in 2015-16. Jharkhand is steadily diversifying its economy and offers a very congenial social atmosphere to live in, claims the government.