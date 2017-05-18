Jharkhand doctors operate right kidney instead of left

In a shocking incident, a patient's right kidney was operated upon instead of the left at a premier medical hospital here.



Gudia Bai's operation on the right kidney took place at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) while stones had been detected in her left kidney, her anguished husband Pradeep Kumar said on Wednesday.



"Stones were detected by doctors in her left kidney. A private hospital asked us to pay Rs 40,000 for surgery. I am a driver and I can't afford the amount. So I got her admitted in the RIMS.



"After the operation I found stitches in her right side instead of the left side. When I brought it to notice of the doctors, I was assured further treatment but nothing has happened," Pradeep told reporters here.



Gudia Bai was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and operated after she complained of severe pain, he said.



The head of the Urology Department has blamed junior doctors for the blunder. When Pradeep approached the doctor who had operated Gudia Bai, she was assured treatment in a private hospital but later asked to leave the hospital.



A few days ago, the family of a dead person was denied an ambulance in Chatra district. His brother and sister-in-law then carried the body themselves.