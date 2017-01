Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday described as "bold" the decision of Mahendra Singh Dhoni to step down from captaincy of limited overs game and voiced hope that he would continue to serve the state and the country.

"Only a person like him can take such a bold decision," Das said.

Dhoni took the nation to the pinnacle of the game, Das said and hoped the cricketer would continue to serve the state and the country.